Former SCDC employee, woman allegedly caught smuggling drugs, outside food to an inmate

A former South Carolina Department of Corrections employee and a civilian have been arrested for smuggling contraband into a state prison for an inmate, the department said Wednesday. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

According to arrest warrants, Brent Richard Turner and Brenda K. Jones were both arrested on May 21 for conspiracy and multiple counts of introducing contraband, including narcotics, into the Wateree River Correctional Institution earlier this year.

The warrants state that Jones smuggled the contraband, which included outside food, Percocet, oxycodone, Tylenol, tobacco, outside clothes, and shoes to an unknown inmate between Jan. 30 and April 4, 2018.

Turner was formerly the program assistant with dairy production agriculture branch of SCDC.

Both were booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

