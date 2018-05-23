Midlands high school student charged for allegedly taking a gun to school

Ty'rek Kennedy, 17, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol carrying a weapon on school grounds and possession of a stolen pistol. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A Keenan High School student has been arrested after police say he took a stolen weapon to his school in Columbia, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Ty'rek Kennedy, 17, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol carrying a weapon on school grounds and possession of a stolen pistol.

He was found in possession of a .40 caliber handgun reported stolen in Orangeburg County.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the student was not a threat to the school.

He's being held at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

