Create your own lasagna at Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s new dinner option allows you to create your own lasagna.

If you’ve been wanting to experiment with lasagna without dirtying your own kitchen, now is your chance.

Olive Garden wants fans to have total control over their food cravings with its first ever ‘create your own lasagna’ option. Guests will have the chance to play chef and stack Olive Garden’s classic entrée with several different options.

