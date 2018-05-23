Sheriff: Escaped inmate reached for .22 rifle when captured by U.S. Marshals

The apprehension of one of three men who managed to escape the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office could have turned out quite differently had he managed to grab something from the backseat of his stolen car.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshal's Office in Winston-Salem, NC on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, who was driving a stolen Ford Explorer from Virginia, was cornered by the marshals when investigators said he tried to reach into the backseat of the car where a .22 caliber rifle was waiting. He was not able to grab it.

Johnson is one of three people charged in the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Lamont Shuler at an Orangeburg County home. According to court records, the murder took place during an armed robbery. At the time, Johnson was already on probation for a 2014 armed robbery charge.

Johnson, along with Christopher Boltin and Curtis Ray Green, escaped the jail Saturday night after an electrical panel at the facility shorted, allowing locks on the cells to be opened.

Green, however, remains on the run. Sheriff Ravenell had just one thing to say to anyone who is thinking about helping Green.

"Anybody that assisted in the past or thinking about assisting Mr. Green, you may as just bring yourself on in," Green said.

