Sheriff: Escaped inmate reached for .22 rifle when captured by U - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Escaped inmate reached for .22 rifle when captured by U.S. Marshals

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A second man who escaped Orangeburg County Detention Center, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, was apprehended on Tuesday. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) A second man who escaped Orangeburg County Detention Center, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, was apprehended on Tuesday. (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The apprehension of one of three men who managed to escape the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office could have turned out quite differently had he managed to grab something from the backseat of his stolen car.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshal's Office in Winston-Salem, NC on Tuesday afternoon. 

Johnson, who was driving a stolen Ford Explorer from Virginia, was cornered by the marshals when investigators said he tried to reach into the backseat of the car where a .22 caliber rifle was waiting. He was not able to grab it.

Johnson is one of three people charged in the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Lamont Shuler at an Orangeburg County home. According to court records, the murder took place during an armed robbery. At the time, Johnson was already on probation for a 2014 armed robbery charge.

Johnson, along with Christopher Boltin and Curtis Ray Green, escaped the jail Saturday night after an electrical panel at the facility shorted, allowing locks on the cells to be opened.

Green, however, remains on the run. Sheriff Ravenell had just one thing to say to anyone who is thinking about helping Green.

"Anybody that assisted in the past or thinking about assisting Mr. Green, you may as just bring yourself on in," Green said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:27:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly