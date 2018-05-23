Want your child to learn character and leadership skills? - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Want your child to learn character and leadership skills?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank, Anchor
Connect
If you'd like your kids to build their character and leadership skills, there's a youth conference coming up next month. (Source: WIS) If you'd like your kids to build their character and leadership skills, there's a youth conference coming up next month. (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

If you'd like your kids to build their character and leadership skills, there's a youth conference coming up next month. 

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Boys & Girls Youth Conferences.  This year, both conferences will be June 22 and 23.

Lt. Petrina Wiley says the conferences are aimed at building character and leadership skills among boys and girls ages 10 to 18. The topics that will be discussed include positive and negative effects of social media, drug prevention, healthy relationships, and information technology.  Department officials say, “We promote education and a deep desire to attend institutions of higher learning.”

Registration is $35 per camper and will be 6:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Friday morning at Crestwood High School.  Various other activities are scheduled throughout the day and evening. The campers will stay overnight and the conferences resume early Saturday morning.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Crestwood High School in the auditorium and the conferences will end at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Parents are encouraged to attend graduation.

Each camper should take any medications needed, female personal items, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant; washcloth, bath towels, and bed linen. Campers may wear shorts, but the length should extend to the knees.

Otherwise, shorts are prohibited. Females may wear skirts provided they are knee length or below. Cots will be provided, therefore sleeping bags are optional. Meals and snacks will be provided throughout the conferences and will include breakfast on Friday morning. 

The campers will also need to take a swimsuit (must not be revealing) and beach towel. This year, the campers will travel to Myrtle Waves Water Park on Friday. The bus will depart from Crestwood High School at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will return later that evening. 

The guys will be at Chestnut Oaks Middle School. The girls will stay at Crestwood High School. 

To learn more and to register, go to www.SumerSheriff.org/news

Also, the application form can be found here. Lt. Wiley and Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “It is our mission to make our youth prosperous and productive citizens of the future.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 15.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Republican candidates for SC Governor trade jabs during final debate

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-06-06 12:50:42 GMT
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)
    Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)Republican candidates for SC held a final debate June 5. (WIS)

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

    With one week until voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the Gubernatorial primary, the 5 Republican candidates appeared together in a final debate at Drayton Hall on the University of South Carolina campus Tuesday night. Unlike prior debates, the candidates wasted no time attacking one another on conservative credentials, and ethics conflicts. 

    More >>

  • GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    GOP, Democrats dodge disaster in California primaries

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 3:02 AM EDT2018-06-06 07:02:54 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:44 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:44:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, waves with his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom after speaking at his gubernatorial campaign's primary night watch party in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>

    No state offers Democrats more opportunities to gain House seats this fall than California, where more than a half dozen Republican-held seats may be in play.

    More >>

  • Judge who sentenced Brock Turner ousted amid #MeToo movement

    Judge who sentenced Brock Turner ousted amid #MeToo movement

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-05 13:52:38 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-06-06 20:41:44 GMT
    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus. (Source: KGO/CNN)

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>

    The judge was targeted for recall in June 2016 shortly after he sentenced Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman outside a fraternity house on campus.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly