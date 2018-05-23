Want your child to learn character and leadership skills?

If you'd like your kids to build their character and leadership skills, there's a youth conference coming up next month. (Source: WIS)

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office is hosting its annual Boys & Girls Youth Conferences. This year, both conferences will be June 22 and 23.

Lt. Petrina Wiley says the conferences are aimed at building character and leadership skills among boys and girls ages 10 to 18. The topics that will be discussed include positive and negative effects of social media, drug prevention, healthy relationships, and information technology. Department officials say, “We promote education and a deep desire to attend institutions of higher learning.”

Registration is $35 per camper and will be 6:30 a.m. - 8 a.m. Friday morning at Crestwood High School. Various other activities are scheduled throughout the day and evening. The campers will stay overnight and the conferences resume early Saturday morning.

Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Crestwood High School in the auditorium and the conferences will end at approximately 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Parents are encouraged to attend graduation.

Each camper should take any medications needed, female personal items, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, and deodorant; washcloth, bath towels, and bed linen. Campers may wear shorts, but the length should extend to the knees.

Otherwise, shorts are prohibited. Females may wear skirts provided they are knee length or below. Cots will be provided, therefore sleeping bags are optional. Meals and snacks will be provided throughout the conferences and will include breakfast on Friday morning.

The campers will also need to take a swimsuit (must not be revealing) and beach towel. This year, the campers will travel to Myrtle Waves Water Park on Friday. The bus will depart from Crestwood High School at approximately 8:30 a.m. and will return later that evening.

The guys will be at Chestnut Oaks Middle School. The girls will stay at Crestwood High School.

To learn more and to register, go to www.SumerSheriff.org/news.

Also, the application form can be found here. Lt. Wiley and Sheriff Anthony Dennis said, “It is our mission to make our youth prosperous and productive citizens of the future.”

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 15.

