Airport High School has a new principal

Lexington Two has a new principal for Airport High School after the previous principal resigned after allegations that his assistant principal had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

David Damm, the most recent interim principal at Gilbert High School in Lexington 1, was selected by the district this week.

Damm, who served 20 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, has a bachelor’s degree in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a master’s of education in administrative and policy studies from the University of Pittsburgh.

Damm takes over from Frank Jovanelly, who was brought back to the school in an interim role following the resignation of Brad Coleman.

Coleman resigned from Airport after being given the opportunity to return to the school. He had been placed on paid administrative leave following the controversy surrounding former Assistant Principal Dawn Diimmler.

Diimmler was fired on Feb. 12 and later charged in both Richland and Lexington counties on counts of sexual battery. Allegations of the relationship, which took place in 2017, were brought to the school district's attention in January. District officials then notified law enforcement on Jan. 30.

