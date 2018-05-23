USC beats Missouri at SEC baseball tournament

The University of South Carolina and Missouri played a late night game at the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama Tuesday.

The schedule was backed up all day after bad weather and some extra innings, so the Gamecocks and Tigers didn't get going until 11:30 p.m. our time.

A three-run seventh inning helped drive USC to a 4-2 win over Missouri, with the final out coming at 2:39 a.m. Wednesday.

Carlos Cortes, Madison Stokes, Jonah Bride, Jacob Olson each had one RBI for the Gamecocks against the Tigers. Noah Campbell was 2-for-4 at the plate Tuesday with one run scored.

Carolina advances to play Arkansas Wednesday around 8:45 ET.

