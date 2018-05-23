Car crashes, takes down power poles in West Columbia

A crash in West Columbia has caused some power poles to go down.

A car went off the road and hit power poles at Al's Carwash and Exxon Happy Mart early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on Charleston Highway across from Walmart Fresh Market near Knox Abbot Drive

There are no reported injuries.

