Car crashes, takes down power poles in West Columbia

The judge complimented Michael Rotondo, who represented himself, for his legal research, but ruled against him.More >>
The family was left with a smoke-filled house, damage to their door, but more importantly, the family said their son was left temporarily blind and deaf from the flash-bang grenade.More >>
An Horry County mother and her boyfriend were arrested, and their children were placed in protective custody after officers found their home filled with piles of trash, animal waste, various insects, animals in poor condition, and an “unbearable” odor, according to a police report. The children, who were reportedly covered in bites and sores and appeared to be dirty, were taken into emergency protective custody, the report states.More >>
The woman is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and menacing a police officer.More >>
Police said a Florida man was arrested after using inappropriate language to explain where babies come from to a group of kids at a playground.More >>
University of South Carolina and Missouri played a late night game at the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama Tuesday.More >>
Author of more than 25 books, Philip Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."More >>
First Alert days have been issued for Saturday – Monday for afternoon storms and possible tropical development.More >>
Trump is one step from checking off another campaign promise, an overhaul of the landmark Dodd-Frank bill that grew out of the 2008 financial collapse.More >>
When Brent Sossamon takes a look at a patch of woods at the corner of Highway 178 and Fish Hatchery Road in Pelion, he doesn’t see a million bucks.More >>
The June 12 summit, planned for Singapore, offers a historic chance for peace on the peninsula - but also the risk of an epic diplomatic failure that would allow the North to revive and advance its nuclear weapons program.More >>
Dwight Yoakam is set to perform at The Township Auditorium in Columbia on July 12, 2018.More >>
A second man who escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Lexington Two has a new principal for Airport High School after the previous principal resigned after allegations that his assistant principal had an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders are pushing Congressional candidate Archie Parnell to drop out of the race after documents unearthed by his own campaign showed his first marriage collapsed under the weight of physical abuse allegations.More >>
