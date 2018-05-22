Deputies seek suspects in West Columbia shed theft

The pictured suspect is wanted for taking a kayak and other goods from a West Columbia home during the week of May 14. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The pictured suspect is wanted for taking a kayak and other goods from a West Columbia home during the week of May 14. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The pictured suspect is wanted for taking a kayak and other goods from a West Columbia home during the week of May 14. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are on the hunt for two suspects accused of stealing a kayak, a ladder, and some power tools from a West Columbia home.

The crime occurred in the week of May 14 on West Street, according to LCSD, and only one suspect was caught on surveillance footage.

The suspect, seen in surveillance photos, is a white male with a receding hairline and was not wearing any shoes during the crime.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.