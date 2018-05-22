Second Orangeburg County Detention Center inmate apprehended

One of the three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night will appear in bond court on Tuesday.

A second man who escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Boltin, Tyshon Demontrea Johnson, and Curtis Ray Green all escaped the jail Saturday night.

Johnson was apprehended by members of the U.S. Marshal's Office in North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon.

“These guys haven’t learned that it doesn’t matter how far you run, we’re right behind you," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement.

Johnson is one of three people charged in the 2017 murder of 24-year-old Lamont Shuler at an Orangeburg County home. According to court records, the murder took place during an armed robbery. At the time, Johnson was already on probation for a 2014 armed robbery charge.

Shuler’s brother said while he is happy Johnson is off the streets, he doesn’t want his escape to overshadow the death of his brother and the two small children that will never know their father.

Dekwon Hillard, 22, is charged with helping Johnson and Curtis Green with their escape. Investigators told the judge they believe Hillard knew of the planned attack and subsequent escape and received a phone call from the two inmates following their escape. Hillard’s attorney argued as a father of several small children, his ties to the community and lack of a criminal record suggested he should receive a low bond. Hillard’s bond was set at $15,000 cash surety total for both charges.

All three men escaped after an electrical panel at the facility shorted, allowing locks on the cells to be opened. The three inmates also managed to assault an officer during their escape, investigators said. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office also disputed claims made by the county administrator on Monday that an electrical shortage led up to the attack on the guard.

“We have absolutely zero evidence of any electrical power outage, shortage, blip Saturday night at the Orangeburg County Detention Center,” Richard Walker, Public Information Officer for Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, said. “Nothing in our investigation indicates this.”

Instead, the sheriff’s office believes five inmates planned an attack on the officer, in which they overpowered him, used his pepper spray against him and fled. Green, Johnson, and Boltin were able to successfully escape while two other inmates were caught.

Boltin, 28, was taken into custody Sunday evening in north Lexington County without incident. Authorities were alerted that Boltin had contacts in that area and were able to apprehend him based on that information.

Boltin had bond set at $250,000 cash surety in court on Tuesday. The judge deemed Boltin a flight risk and threat to the public following his escape from the detention center on Saturday night. Boltin was helped into the courtroom by bailiffs, suffering from what appeared to be a foot or lower leg injury.

Boltin’s father, 51-year-old Hoyte Boltin, is accused of helping his son following his escape from the jail Saturday night. Investigators told the judge he admitted to picking his son up in Orangeburg County and driving him across county lines to Lexington County, where he was later apprehended. His bond was set at $15,000 cash surety.

Green remains on the run.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

