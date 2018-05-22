Templeton chooses crime fighting Upstate solicitor as running mate

Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Templeton announced Upstate solicitor Walt Wilkins as her running mate Tuesday, touting his experience as a prosecutor, in battling corruption and crime. (Source: WIS)

Wilkins is the 13th District Solicitor, from Greenville and previously served as Assistant U.S. Attorney and U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. Templeton's campaign says Wilkins prosecuted gangs, helped to deport hundreds of illegal immigrants and participated in the largest illegal immigration raid in South Carolina history. Templeton calls him a "law and order candidate" and says his experience makes him the right choice to combat corruption in the State House.

"He's put more criminals in jail than any other solicitor in the State of South Carolina. He's deported more illegal immigrants than any in the history of South Carolina, and he sends them off when they come in every day."

Templeton also said she chose Wilkins because "as US Attorney he's punished Islamic terrorists."

Wilkins said he is up to the task of cleaning up State Government and making it more accountable to the people.

"I've dedicated my life to the citizens of South Carolina, I've been fighting corruption. I've been fighting crime for over a decade now. And what we need is someone who can go to Columbia, and owes nobody anything and can go in and clean house & operate and govern for the people of South Carolina."

This is the first election where South Carolinians will vote for governor and lieutenant governor as a ticket.

