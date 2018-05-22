Bond set for man who escaped Midlands detention center with father's help

A second man who escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center has been apprehended, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office.

Tyshon Johnson, Curtis Ray Green, and Christopher Boltin all escaped the Orangeburg County Detention Center on Saturday night (Source: WIS)

One of the three inmates who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night had his bond set in court Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Botlin, 28, appeared in court and had his bond set for $250,000. Boltin is facing a charge stemming from his escape from prison.

Boltin’s father, 51-year-old Hoyte Boltin, was also charged. He is facing a felony charge of aiding an escapee. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Hoyte, meanwhile, had his bond set at $15,000.

Christopher was detained in Lexington County late Sunday. Deputies are continuing to search for the two remaining inmates: Tyshon Demontrea Johnson and Curtis Ray Green. Johnson, 27, and Green, 20, are both facing charges of murder.

