She entered a corrections facility with contraband, officials say, but she left in handcuffs

A woman visiting a Tyger River Correctional Institution inmate managed to almost smuggle meth, marijuana, and synthetic marijuana into the prison, according to South Carolina Department of Corrections officials.

Brenda E. Pearson stands charged with attempting to furnish an inmate with contraband and three possession with intent to distribute charges following the May 20 incident.

Pearson, according to officials, was visiting inmate Melvin Thomason when she attempted to give him the items wrapped up in a purple bag.

That purple bag was recovered by prison officials and found inside of it was 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 16.7 grams of marijuana, and 34.9 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.