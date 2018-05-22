15 C-17s fly over State House en route to training exercise

Multiple C-17s from Joint Base Charleston made a pass over the South Carolina State House on their way to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon.

They headed to Fort Polk to provide airdrop support for a training exercise.

"Our Rapid Global Mobility force is a partnership between active duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian workforces, working together to execute the air mobility mission around the world," said Col. Jimmy Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander. "Our Mobility Airmen enable the joint fight. Without our critical capabilities, combatant commanders would not be able to rapidly get the right people and equipment to the right place and time."

Paratroopers and critical equipment will be dropped to simulate a joint forcible entry of the global response force.

The South Carolina Air National Guard wants the community to check it out, snap a picture, and post it using the hashtag #SCAirpower.

