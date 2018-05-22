Iowa woman arrested, charged in connection to the case of missing 2-year-old Camden girl

An Iowa woman has been arrested in connection to the case of the missing two-year-old Camden girl who was found last week.

Tami Linne, 56, of Bluffton, Iowa is charged with accessory to a felony in connection to harboring a fugitive.

Deputies in Winneshiek County in Iowa said Linne knowingly and willingly harbored William Ray and his family who were missing from Camden, South Carolina.

William and Jessica Ray were both arrested on May 17. Their 2-year-old daughter, Dakota Ray, who had been reported missing on April 15, was found with her parents and placed in child protective custody in the state of Iowa.

A hearing has not been scheduled at this time for William Ray’s extradition back to South Carolina so he can face his charges.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.