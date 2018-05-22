New report names Midlands school district as one of the top in t - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

New report names Midlands school district as one of the top in the state

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Lexington-Richland 5 School District/Facebook) (Source: Lexington-Richland 5 School District/Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A Midlands school district has been ranked among the best in the state at preparing students for college.

Lexington-Richland School District Five has the second highest college readiness rating in South Carolina, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. Spring Hill High was ranked the third best high school in the state with Chapin High School coming in at sixth.

“We are extremely proud to be ranked among the top schools in South Carolina and ranked nationally,” Spring Hill High School Principal Dr. Michael Lofton said. “This is made possible by our outstanding students, teachers, staff and dedicated parents. We will continue to set high standards for our students.”

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 20,500 public high schools across the nation that were evaluated on state-mandated assessments, academic achievement levels of its minority and economically disadvantaged students, and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

“Being ranked among the top districts in our state is a testament to the focus we have on preparing our students to succeed in college and career. We applaud the work of our students, parents and educators and remain committed to pursuing educational excellence for all our students,” District Five Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:28 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:28:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:27 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:27:28 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:33:35 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>

    A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly