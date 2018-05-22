New report names Midlands school district as one of the top in the state

A Midlands school district has been ranked among the best in the state at preparing students for college.

Lexington-Richland School District Five has the second highest college readiness rating in South Carolina, according to a new U.S. News & World Report ranking. Spring Hill High was ranked the third best high school in the state with Chapin High School coming in at sixth.

“We are extremely proud to be ranked among the top schools in South Carolina and ranked nationally,” Spring Hill High School Principal Dr. Michael Lofton said. “This is made possible by our outstanding students, teachers, staff and dedicated parents. We will continue to set high standards for our students.”

The U.S. News rankings include data on more than 20,500 public high schools across the nation that were evaluated on state-mandated assessments, academic achievement levels of its minority and economically disadvantaged students, and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

“Being ranked among the top districts in our state is a testament to the focus we have on preparing our students to succeed in college and career. We applaud the work of our students, parents and educators and remain committed to pursuing educational excellence for all our students,” District Five Superintendent Dr. Stephen Hefner said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.