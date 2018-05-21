OCSO gives 'all-clear', lockdown lifted at SC State University

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office has given the "all-clear" and the lockdown at South Carolina State University has been lifted, according to campus officials.

Students in the area were asked to shelter in place and the campus was placed on lockdown around 11 p.m. Monday night as deputies searched for a shooting suspect.

The shooting took place near Mingo Street. However, details about the shooting are vague.

"There was a report of shots fired in the area," Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office Media Director Richard Walker said. "We responded yet found nothing there. We have no victims, no reports of injury, no suspects, no suspicious vehicle or characters.

We’ll have more as this story develops.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.