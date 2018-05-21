Three arrested on murder, attempted murder charges

Officials have arrested three men after killing one man and attempting to kill another in April.

Tyrrell Shawndell Lawson, Jaquante Baxter, and Tonnie Leon Lawson have all been arrested and charged with the murder of two males on April 28. Officials said the shootings occurred on Bald Eagle Road in the Summerton area of Clarendon County.

The three men were taken into custody with the help of the Manning Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information that may assist authorities with this crime should call the Investigations Division of the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at 803-435-4414.

