Orangeburg County business owners and residents take extra precautions with inmates still on the run

Orangeburg county business owners and residents take extra precautions as inmates are still on the run

The search continues for two of the three men who escaped from the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night.

Officers caught Christopher Boltin Sunday night in Lexington County, leaving Tyshon Johnson and Curtis Green on the run.

Johnson and Green were originally held on murder charges and now are subject of a manhunt stretching across the region after officials say that an electrical short allowed cells to be unlocked and the prisoners to escape.

Curtis Green is from a neighborhood just ten minutes away from the detention center and neighbors say they are taking extra precautions.

“Lock my doors. That’s one thing I can do,” Charlie Green said. “I’m really not afraid, but I’m on edge.”

With the remaining two inmates still on the run, local business owners say they’re keeping an eye out to ensure the safety of their businesses.

“It’s very intimidating I wish something else could have been done to prohibit it from happening but it’s here and we have to take extra precautions,” said Carl Wearing, who owns Midtown Fashion in downtown Orangeburg. “Look around the corners particularly at night when you’re locking up because it’s a very uncomfortable feeling so we just hope they hurry up and get captured.”

Investigators say while they want the public to keep an eye out, the escapees are considered dangerous.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

