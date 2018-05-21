Shaw AFB Airman found dead in off-base hotel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Shaw AFB Airman found dead in off-base hotel

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
A1C Monika Carrillo was found dead in an off-base hotel near Shaw AFB around 10 p.m. on May 21. (Source: Shaw Air Force Base) A1C Monika Carrillo was found dead in an off-base hotel near Shaw AFB around 10 p.m. on May 21. (Source: Shaw Air Force Base)
SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC (WIS) -

Shaw Air Force Base is reporting that an Electronic Warfare Section Team Airman was found dead in an off-base hotel around 10 p.m. on Saturday. 

According to officials, Airman 1st Class Monika Carrillo, 30, was assigned to the 20th Component Maintenance Squadron. She had been in the Air Force since September 2017. 

“This tragedy comes as a shock,” Major Francis Schillinger, 20th CMS commander, said. “Monika hadn’t been part of our family for long, but this loss hits hard all the same. Our thoughts and prayers are with Monika’s family, friends, and fellow Airmen right now, and I want them to know that we grieve with them during this time of great personal loss.”

The incident is under investigation by the Sumter Police Department. There is no suspicion of foul play.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

