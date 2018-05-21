UPDATE: Second 'armed and extremely dangerous' suspect from fatal shooting arrested

The Richland County Sheriff Department’s Fugitive Team and the U.S. Marshals have now arrested two men for a fatal shooting that happened in April.

Patrick Green, 26, and David Hoefer, 25, have each been charged with the murder of a 24-year-old man on the 400 block of the Crane Creek Drive on April 26. Officials said the shooting took place following an altercation.

Hoefer was found Monday night thanks to a CrimeStoppers tip. He was taken into custody without incident.

Green and Hoefer have are now located at the Alvin S. Green Detention Center.

