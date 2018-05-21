Silva to return to Gamecocks for senior year

South Carolina's Chris Silva stretches out for a rebound against Georgia during first-half action in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

After taking some time to visit some NBA teams and facilities, Chris Silva will play his senior season with the Garnet and Black.

The South Carolina senior center declared for the NBA Draft just a month ago, but he has decided to return to play for the Gamecocks next season.

“Going through the evaluation process was an unbelievable experience for Chris and us,” head coach Frank Martin said. “He comes back to a place he loves with some knowledge on some of the things that we have to help him improve on in his efforts to one day fulfill his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA.”

Silva led Carolina averaging 14.3 points and eight rebounds per game. He was also USC’s top post defender with 45 blocks.

Last season, Silva was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year while earning spots on the All-SEC first team and the SEC All-Defensive Team.

