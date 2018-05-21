Man arrested attempting to smuggle weed into SC prison

A man was taken into custody on Sunday after trying to smuggle marijuana into Lieber Correctional Institution.

According to the arrest warrants, Cornelious Bolden tried to hand off 52 grams of marijuana wrapped in black electrical tape to an inmate during visitation.

Bolden was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, attempting to furnish a prisoner with contraband, and possession with intent to distribute.

Bolden is now at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

