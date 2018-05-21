Three Wild Wing Cafe employees facing breach charges after allegedly scamming money from business

Three Wild Wing Cafe employees were terminated on May 17, according to a police report, for allegedly scamming the company out of money in various ways. (Source: Google Maps)

Three Wild Wing Cafe employees are facing breach charges after allegedly scamming money from the restaurant through various means, according to Columbia police.

Jonathan Mallard, 29, Joshua Muskovin, 30, and Grace Garrett, 26, were all terminated, escorted off of the property, and are facing breach of trust with fraudulent intent charges.

Mallard was accused of scamming over $1,500 after using six loyalty cards, under different names, to earn reward points on customer transactions, which earned monetary rewards. Mallard would then use those monetary rewards to pay customers' bills while keeping the customers' payments for himself. The $1,500 stolen was only from one of the cards, according to the incident report, and the other five are still being looked into by the business.

Muskovin was accused of taking payment from customers and then subsequently voiding out their transactions, keeping the money for himself. Muskovin allegedly kept almost $550.

Garrett allegedly falsified the liquor inventory with "the intent to deprive the business of money and merchandise," according to CPD. The amount that Garrett is being blamed for is $383.

According to CPD, multiple documents were furnished by the business that showed evidence of the crimes.

Mugshots are still pending for two of three suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.