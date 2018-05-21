Theft suspects sought after attempting to steal a vehicle, leave with remote door opener

The two pictured suspects attempted to steal a vehicle in the early morning of May 21. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies are looking for two suspects that attempted to steal a vehicle from an Arcadia Woods Road home early Monday morning but instead stole a remote door opener for the home.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 2 a.m., one suspect approached a vehicle parked in a carport attached to a home and successfully opened the door to the vehicle. The suspect signaled to a second suspect waiting on the side of the road and both suspects entered the vehicle.

The suspects then attempted to start the vehicle, believing the remote door opener to be a key fob to the vehicle. When the vehicle wouldn't start, both suspects fled the vehicle, leaving with the remote door opener.

The victim had a security camera watching the car and the carport, showing the suspects' actions.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

