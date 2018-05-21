UPDATE: 18 demonstrators were arrested following latest Poor People's Campaign rally in Columbia

The Poor People's campaign will march on the State House on Monday, just one week after more than a dozen demonstrators were arrested by Columbia Police for not following the rules. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

18 people were arrested by Columbia Police Monday following The Poor People's Campaign march through downtown.

A group of protesters locked arms, blocking traffic on Main Street following a rally at the State House.

“This is a national call for moral revival to bring attention to the poverty in the United States of America, one of the wealthiest countries in the world, and why do we have this devastation? Why do we have this poverty? And what are we going to do about it? And I know one thing I’m going to do about it is I’m going to vote,” says Catherine Forester, a supporter of The Poor People's Campaign.

Forester says another rally is planned for next Tuesday at the State House where they will again march through downtown and more arrests will take place.

It was one of the three dozen planned across the nation. They called on lawmakers to confront what they call "systematic racism," a press release said.

Their latest demonstration comes about a week after police arrested 16 people following the last protest. Police say they arrested the group for not following commands and blocking traffic.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.