Meth, money and Mercedes seized in major drug bust

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Two people from Georgia have been busted in South Carolina for trafficking drugs. 

Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested Anthony Scott Chosewood, 33, from Lithia Springs, Georgia and Jasmine Lenamay Dickover, 32, from Villa Rica, Georgia. They were charged with trafficking 2.16 pounds of methamphetamine on May 17.

Chosewood was also charged with possession of marijuana.

According to KCSO Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, Kershaw County narcotics investigators have been receiving information over a year-long period about drug trafficking at a home near Pine Grove Rd. in Lugoff, SC.

During that time, KCSO has been conducting periodic surveillance on that home. On May 17, narcotics investigators saw a 2004 Mercedes Benz with North Carolina tags being driven by Chosewood with Dickover in the passenger seat. They were leaving the Pine Grove Rd. residence.

Deputies followed the Mercedes and made a traffic stop on Pine Grove Rd.

One of the narcotics investigators smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. They found under one kilogram of methamphetamine in the trunk as well as $7,159. Chosewood and Dickover were both arrested and transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center.

KCSO narcotics investigators, one of whom is assigned to the DEA task force, are working with Special Agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and are preparing to take this case to federal court for prosecution.

Both Chosewood and Dickover have extensive criminal records in the State of Georgia that include numerous narcotics violations and methamphetamine charges.

