Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Three photos from the day were released from photographer Alexi Lubomirski and Kensington Palace following the couple's carriage processional on Saturday.

One photo features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - now officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - with their wedding party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with the Bridesmaids and Page Boys, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/nFaPQSIzVl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The next photo features just the couple.

The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding.



They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world. pic.twitter.com/RSa9ukqxLF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

But the entire family joined for the last photo, taken in the Green Room of Windsor Castle. It features not only the wedding party, but Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, the new duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their Wedding day.



These photographs were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/WBim9EkI4D — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 21, 2018

The newlyweds aren't jettisoning to their honeymoon just yet - the palace said they will return to royal duties soon.

In all, Neilsen reports that more than 29 million people watched the nuptials between Prince Harry and Markle, which aired live at 7 a.m. ET in the U.S.

