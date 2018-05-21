Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family pho - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life. (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Twitter) Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life. (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Twitter)
LONDON (WIS) -

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life. 

Three photos from the day were released from photographer Alexi Lubomirski and Kensington Palace following the couple's carriage processional on Saturday. 

One photo features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - now officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - with their wedding party. 

The next photo features just the couple. 

But the entire family joined for the last photo, taken in the Green Room of Windsor Castle. It features not only the wedding party, but Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, the new duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. 

The newlyweds aren't jettisoning to their honeymoon just yet - the palace said they will return to royal duties soon. 

In all, Neilsen reports that more than 29 million people watched the nuptials between Prince Harry and Markle, which aired live at 7 a.m. ET in the U.S.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    US Marines' bravery celebrated 100 years after French battle

    Sunday, May 27 2018 8:04 AM EDT2018-05-27 12:04:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:16:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo). U.S. Marine Corps soldiers stand beneath the U.S. flag during a Memorial Day commemoration at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, France, Sunday, May 27, 2018.

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key...

    More >>

    High-ranking military officials from the U.S., France and Germany have taken part in Memorial Day ceremonies at an American cemetery in northern France to mark the centennial of the battle of Belleau Wood, a key moment in Marine Corps history.

    More >>

  • Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Freed after 2 years, man jailed in Venezuela returns to US

    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:53:22 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:53 GMT
    Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)Senator Corker’s office tweeted out an image of Josh Holt and his wife before leaving Venezuela. (Source: Twitter/@SenBobCorker)

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

    A Utah man has been released from a jail in Venezuela after spending nearly two years behind bars on weapons charges.

    More >>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:15:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly