City's Summer Concert Series to feature Atlantic Starr, The Dazz Band, Confunkshun and more

The Summer Concert Series will be held at Finlay Park. (WIS)

Atlantic Starr, The Dazz Band, Confunkshun and more are set to perform at the 2018 City’s Summer Concert Series. The events begin on June 2.

For more information on performance dates and event details, visit Palmetto Weekend.

