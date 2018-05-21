Driver identified after fatal single-vehicle collision in Newberry

One person is dead after a single vehicle collision in Newberry County.

The accident happened May 20 and involved a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Officials say the accident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver was traveling west on Jolly Street and ran off the roadway, hitting a sign and a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from the vehicle. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

The Newberry County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 47-year-old Roger Baker of Greenville, Ga.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner's Office.

