ON TO THE SUPER REGIONAL: Gamecocks hammer Liberty in third game, 5-0, to advance in tournament

The Gamecocks celebrate after defeating the Liberty twice in the same day advancing to the Super Regional of the 2018 NCAA softball tournament on May 20. (Source: ESPN 3)

With a 5-0 victory over Liberty, the University of South Carolina softball team will advance to the Super Regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, facing off against the winner between The University of Mississippi and No. 8-ranked Arizona State University.

After beating Liberty, 2-0, earlier in the day, USC took the field again just 30 minutes later. They held on to an early 1-0 lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Gamecocks broke out a 4-run inning, sitting comfortably at 5-0.

South Carolina faced elimination in three consecutive games but came away with an advancing victory.

Ole Miss and ASU are set to play at 9:30 p.m., after which the Gamecocks will know who their opponent is for the next leg of the tournament.

