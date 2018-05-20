Gamecocks defeat Liberty, 2-0, and force a third game set for Sunday night

The USC softball team celebrates after defeating Liberty in the early Sunday game of the NCAA tournament. (Source: ESPN 3)

The University of South Carolina softball team defeated Liberty, 2-0, Sunday afternoon to force a third, winner-takes-all game to decide the winner of the Columbia Regional in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

In a must-win game, the Gamecocks' pitcher Dixie Raley threw a complete game shutout with the deciding runs coming in the third inning in the form of a 2-run home run off of the bat of Cayla Drotar.

The rematch with Liberty comes off of the heels of a walk-off victory Saturday night to avoid elimination and knock Hofstra out of the tournament.

USC has a quick turnaround and will face Liberty for the third time in the tournament at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The can be streamed via ESPN 3.

