Single vehicle crash kills one on Saturday in Orangeburg County

A Ford Escape ran off the right side of Interstate 95 Saturday afternoon and into a small creek, killing the driver of the vehicle.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the vehicle was headed northbound on I-95 around 3 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side and into the aforementioned creek. The crash killed the driver, who was confirmed to be wearing a seatbelt.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.