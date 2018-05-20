Lexington County Coroner identifies victim killed after being hit by vehicle

The Lexington County Coroner has released the identity of the person who was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car.

The coroner identified the victim as Gale R. Mack, 57, of Cayce. She died from serious head injuries she received after being hit by the car.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Sharon Church Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say the driver of a 1995 Ford Taurus was driving east on the road when Mack walked into the roadway and was struck. Mack was unlawfully in the roadway and no charges are expected against the driver of the car.

SCHP continues to investigate.

