UPDATE: Orangeburg escaped inmate's father helped, deputies say; 2 suspects still on the run

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Christopher Boltin (LEFT) was detained in Lexington County Sunday night. yshon Demontrea Johnson and Curtis Ray Green are still on the run. (Source: OCSO) Christopher Boltin (LEFT) was detained in Lexington County Sunday night. yshon Demontrea Johnson and Curtis Ray Green are still on the run. (Source: OCSO)
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Deputies have captured one of the three escaped inmates that broke out of the Orangeburg County Detention Center Saturday night.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Christopher Boltin, 27, was taken into custody Sunday evening in north Lexington County without incident. Authorities were alerted that Boltin had contacts in that area and were able to apprehend him based on that information. 

Boltin will return to jail to face his carjacking and grand larceny charges, in addition to any charges stemming from this escape. Boltin's father, Hoyte Boltin, has also been arrested for aiding in some type of assistance for his son. The charges have not been released yet. 

Deputies are continuing to search for the two remaining inmates: Tyshon Demontrea Johnson and Curtis Ray Green. Johnson, 27, and Green, 20, are both facing charges of murder.

The inmates reportedly assaulted an officer in their escape, which investigators believed to be premeditated at this time. 

Investigators say the men are considered to be dangerous. Deputies were first alerted about the break-out just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

U.S. Marshals, the State Law Enforcement Division, the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety, and other local law enforcement agencies are helping OCSO in their search for the suspects. 

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the two remaining inmates is urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

