2-out walk off home run saves the Gamecocks from elimination

Krystan White celebrates after hitting a walk-off home run to avoid elimination in the May 19 NCAA Tournament game against Hofstra. (Source: ESPN 3)

The University of South Carolina softball team lives to fight another day in the 2018 NCAA tournament after Krystan White, in the bottom of the seventh inning, took a 2-1 pitch over the wall with one runner on to win the elimination game against Hofstra, 5-4.

WALK IT OFF @KrystanWhite!!! CAROLINA WINS ON A TWO-RUN HOME RUN TO SAVE THE SEASON! #Gamecocks — Gamecock Softball (@GamecockSoftbll) May 20, 2018

The Gamecocks lost the lead at the top of the sixth inning when Hofstra took a 4-3 lead after USC had clung to a 3-1 lead for most of the game, but White's heroics mean the Gamecocks get a second chance at Liberty, who defeated USC in the early Saturday game 3-1.

This is the third game that the Gamecocks have finished in the last 24 hours, including their eventual victory over UNCG that didn't end until after midnight on Saturday.

USC has a tough road ahead, now needing to beat Liberty twice in one day with the first game beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. with a second match, if USC wins, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. There is currently no television info for tomorrow's games, but WIS News 10 will update this story with that information once it becomes available.

