'We're just being ignored' Korean War Veteran helped, but many m - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

'We're just being ignored' Korean War Veteran helped, but many more remain

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
Michael Britt (Source: WIS) Michael Britt (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Saturday a team of WIS staff volunteers used a hammer, nails and some elbow grease to help repair the home of a Korean War veteran.

The repair was part of the WIS “Year of the Veteran Initiative.” Volunteer staff joined with "Home Works of America," an organization that works to repair homes.

The veteran, Michael B. Britt, says he is looking forward to seeing how the repairs will turn out.

"If they've got any kind of cracks or anything, they are going to completely re-do it so that makes me happy," Britt said. “I’m going to be pleased. I’m sure I will be.”

Joe Huggins, Executive Director for Home Works of America, says his team, over a several day process, will work to tackle rough spots inside and outside the home on Arbor Drive.

"This is just a small way to give back to them to make sure that they have a healthy and safe home to live," Huggins said.

The repair job, however, is a reminder of how much more is left to do to help veterans like Britt.

"We’re just being ignored, completely ignored,” Britt said.

However, Huggins says as long as they receive help, they will be able to work to make sure those in need are not left behind.

"It is heartbreaking to see that some of our veterans and elderly are very needed and need help," Huggins said. “Home Works is an organization that depends on volunteers and private donations to make all this happen,” Huggins said.

Home Works of America says today was the start of their initiative to try and repair 50 homes over the summer. Click here to find out how to help Home Works of America.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    LeBron's 35 help Cavs beat Celtics 87-79, reach NBA Finals

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:14:46 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James soars to dunk in front of Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) and forward Marcus Morris (13) during the first half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Sunday, ...
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the...More >>
    LeBron James scored 35 points with 15 rebounds and nine assists to earn an eighth straight trip to the NBA Finals, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to an 87-79 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.More >>

  • Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Giuliani advises no Mueller interview without informant info

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:05 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:05:32 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:26:22 GMT
    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview (Source:CNN)

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an...

    More >>

    President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani says the president wants details on the classified information shared with lawmakers about the FBI investigation into Russian election meddling before deciding on an interview with the special counsel.

    More >>

  • Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

    Bloody but forgotten WWII battle still haunts soldiers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Monday, May 28 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-28 04:25:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly