'We're just being ignored' Korean War Veteran helped, but many more remain

Saturday a team of WIS staff volunteers used a hammer, nails and some elbow grease to help repair the home of a Korean War veteran.

The repair was part of the WIS “Year of the Veteran Initiative.” Volunteer staff joined with "Home Works of America," an organization that works to repair homes.

The veteran, Michael B. Britt, says he is looking forward to seeing how the repairs will turn out.

"If they've got any kind of cracks or anything, they are going to completely re-do it so that makes me happy," Britt said. “I’m going to be pleased. I’m sure I will be.”

Joe Huggins, Executive Director for Home Works of America, says his team, over a several day process, will work to tackle rough spots inside and outside the home on Arbor Drive.

"This is just a small way to give back to them to make sure that they have a healthy and safe home to live," Huggins said.

The repair job, however, is a reminder of how much more is left to do to help veterans like Britt.

"We’re just being ignored, completely ignored,” Britt said.

However, Huggins says as long as they receive help, they will be able to work to make sure those in need are not left behind.

"It is heartbreaking to see that some of our veterans and elderly are very needed and need help," Huggins said. “Home Works is an organization that depends on volunteers and private donations to make all this happen,” Huggins said.

Home Works of America says today was the start of their initiative to try and repair 50 homes over the summer. Click here to find out how to help Home Works of America.

