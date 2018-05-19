Gamecocks lose to Liberty, 3-1, and face elimination in second Saturday game

The University of South Carolina softball team played their second game of the Columbia Regional in the NCAA tournament, falling to Liberty, 3-1.

FINAL: Tough one. We'll be back in the elimination game tonight at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN3. Carolina will face the winner of the Hofstra/UNCG elimination game.



SC | 1

LU | 3 #Gamecocks — Gamecock Softball (@GamecockSoftbll) May 19, 2018

The loss puts USC in jeopardy of elimination as a second loss will end their season. They will face off against the winner of the Hofstra/UNCG game at 7 p.m.

The Gamecocks defeated UNCG yesterday in a game that didn't end until after midnight. USC had to turn around and play Liberty today at 1 p.m.

The Gamecocks' second game will be available to watch on ESPN 3.

