Lexington County apartment fire kills dog, leaves 15 without a home

Lexington County fire officials responded to an apartment fire that killed a dog and left 15 people without a home in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 200 block of Old Chapin Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials say three units were heavily damaged in the fire and three units were received smoke and water damage. No humans were injured, fortunately.

The fire caused an estimated $330,000 in damages. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.