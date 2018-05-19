Oh, Baby! Freshman pitcher shuts down UNCG, Carolina wins regional opener

The Gamecocks played the waiting game seemingly all night long for one reason or another Friday night, but the wait was well worth it.

Kelsey Oh recorded a career-high 13 strikeouts as South Carolina defeated UNC Greensboro 3-0 early Saturday morning.

The Gamecocks and Spartans didn’t begin play until 8:35 p.m. Friday night after Liberty and Hofstra played 10 innings to a 2-0 result in favor of the Flames. About an hour after starting that game, the Gamecocks got on the board with a pinch-hit infield single by Alexis Lindsey with the bases loaded to take a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

In the bottom of the third inning, Carolina would place runners on second and third with a Kennedy Clark double to center. However, the Gamecocks wouldn’t be able to immediately capitalize on having runners in scoring position as umpires suspended the game with inclement weather on the way.

The delay ultimately lasted two hours before play resumed and Carolina picked up where they left off. Jana Johns’ infield single would bring in one run, but a Spartans error would yield another Gamecocks run making it 3-0.

Meanwhile, Oh was dominant. The freshman from Verona, N.J., pitched a complete game and gave up just one hit while walking two and striking out a baker’s dozen.

South Carolina will now face Liberty on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the winner’s bracket game.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.