FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, gusty winds expected Thursday

FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:
Thursday is an Alert Day.
Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system that could bring strong storms by your Thursday evening.
First, as we move through your Thursday morning, expect low clouds and fog. A few spotty showers are possible. We could also see a few scattered showers and storms by afternoon.
Rain chances will increase later in the day as an upper level disturbance and deep moisture combine, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be a bit on the strong side, with heavy downpours and gusty winds
It looks like the best chance to see this weather will be around dinnertime and thereafter. We'll keep a close eye on it.
Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.
The mid 90s return Friday so it will feel very summer-like as we move into June! A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s.
MORE from the WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER CENTER:
Forecast:
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog Possible. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Mild and Muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers and Storms (60%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates through the week.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.