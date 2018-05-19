FIRST ALERT: Strong storms, gusty winds expected Thursday

FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:

Thursday is an Alert Day.

Scattered showers and storms are possible.

Some storms could be strong to severe, especially by late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Summer-like showers and storms will develop here and there by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will heat up into the mid 90s Friday. We'll be in the lower 90s by Saturday.

Warm, humid conditions will continue over the next several days.

Your WIS First Alert Weather Team is tracking a system that could bring strong storms by your Thursday evening.

First, as we move through your Thursday morning, expect low clouds and fog. A few spotty showers are possible. We could also see a few scattered showers and storms by afternoon.

Rain chances will increase later in the day as an upper level disturbance and deep moisture combine, giving way to scattered rain and storms. Some storms could be a bit on the strong side, with heavy downpours and gusty winds

It looks like the best chance to see this weather will be around dinnertime and thereafter. We'll keep a close eye on it.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

The mid 90s return Friday so it will feel very summer-like as we move into June! A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

A few more pop-up showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 90s.

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Fog Possible. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Mild and Muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Showers and Storms (60%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers and Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

