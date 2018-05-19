FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms for the next several days as typical summer pattern develops

FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:
Tropical Depression Alberto is exiting stage left as it moves well off to the North.
We still have a tremendous amount of moisture around so with the late afternoon Carolina sunshine, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms the next couple of afternoons.
The good news is that we don't have to worry about drought conditions after all the rain.
Great news! All this rain has paid off! There is not a county in the state that is under Drought conditions! First time in two years! @wis10 pic.twitter.com/EamRxRp2vl— Tim Miller (@TimMillerSC) May 30, 2018
Drier air moves in for Friday through the weekend as winds turn to more of a zonal flow (west to east.) This will give us warmer temperatures and bring the rain chance down a bit to more isolated afternoon storms, rather than the widespread rain we’ve seen over the last several days.
90s return by Friday so it will feel very summer-like as we move into June!
No Alert Day is posted for Wednesday. In fact, by the time we roll into Wednesday through the rest of the work week, we'll have a chance of typical summer-like showers and storms each afternoon.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.
Forecast:
Today: Mix of sun and clouds, showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some could produce heavy rain. Highs upper 80s. Rain chance 40%
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Warm and humid. Lows lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs upper 80s. Rain chance 60%
Friday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s. Rain chance 30%
