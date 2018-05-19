FIRST ALERT: All eyes on the Gulf as tropical wave could develop further

First Alert Weather Highlights:

First Alert days have been issued for Memorial Day weekend (Sat.-Mon.) for afternoon storms and possible tropical development

Afternoon thunderstorms continue the next several days

Some of the rain will have tropical downpours/moisture that could produce heavy rain and/or some minor flooding.

It will also be warm and muggy through the holiday

IF we have a tropical system named later in the week, we will alert you.

HOWEVER, THESE ALERT DAYS DO NOT MEAN A TROPICAL SYSTEM WILL BE NAMED IN THE TROPICS.

First Alert Weather Story

You can almost set your watch to the timing of showers and thunderstorms during the day. Tropical moisture is still in place -- and will be so for days to come -- giving us a good chance of daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It will continue to be very warm and humid.

Our main attention will be watching the Gulf of Mexico for our new friend Invest 90-L. This is an area of Low pressure that could develop into a subtropical or tropical storm -- the difference is that the core of the Low pressure becomes warm with a subtropical and tropical system rather than a cold core with a typical Low. This sets the storm up to produce more rain and if it continues to grow. it will turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

There is not one model that has a good read on the track of this system as of yet, and for good reason. It’s very weak in development and there is nothing to really move the system at this time. One thing that is very clear, though, the system will push a tremendous amount of tropical air into the southeast, giving us well above normal chances of rain and thunderstorms for the holiday weekend.

This system will be watched closely for further development over the next 36 hours. First Alert days have been issued for Saturday – Monday. It’s important to keep alert of a changing forecast this weekend.

Take a look at this Trough in GA this morning. It's an area of disturbed weather that has produced HUGE amounts of rain. It's moving to the E/NE and worth watching as it looks like its expanding in coverage. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/caQGPT08Kf — Tim Miller (@TimMillerSC) May 23, 2018

MORE from the WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER CENTER:

A lot can happen between now and next weekend. But regardless of potential tropical development, parts of the Palmetto State will likely see more tropical moisture moving into the area for your Memorial Day Weekend, meaning scattered showers and storms will be possible.

Conditions through the weekend continue to be warm and muggy.

