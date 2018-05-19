FIRST ALERT: Alberto weakens over land; will bring heavy rain and storms to the Midlands

FIRST ALERT Weather Highlights:

Subtropical Depression Alberto is continuing to get weaker, but there is still a marginal risk of severe weather in the Northern Midlands and the Upstate

There will still be a few showers and storms for the Midlands

Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible

Expect more sunshine by Wednesday and temperatures in the upper 80s

A few showers and storms are possible this weekend into early next week.

Tuesday is an Alert Day. Your WIS First Alert Weather Team continues to track the threat of scattered rain and strong storms due in part to Subtropical Depression Alberto.

As of 11 p.m. Monday night, Alberto weakened to a subtropical depression. The depression had sustained winds at 35 mph. It was moving north at 12 mph.

Alberto will continue to weaken as the storm churns over land and moves north. We'll have a good chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms with the possibility of an isolated Tornado, especially late Tuesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands (Columbia and west) under a Marginal risk of severe weather Tuesday. Alberto will continue to move to the north by Wednesday and will temporarily be out of our hair.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Watch out for flooding. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday.

No Alert Day is posted for Wednesday. In fact, by the time we roll into Wednesday through the rest of the work week, we'll have a chance of typical summer-like showers and storms each afternoon.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday and Saturday.

First Alert Tuesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (70%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain and Storms (50%). Warm and Muggy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

