FIRST ALERT: Alberto heading towards Florida Panhandle bringing heavy rain and wind

The Cone of Uncertainty for Alberto has been updated with its current expected track. (Source: WIS)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for tonight for much of the midlands and upstate areas. (Source WIS)

FIRST ALERT: Alberto to bring heavy rain to the Midlands tonight into Monday

Alert Days are posted tonight through Wednesday

Alberto has formed in the tropics and will likely make landfall in the Panhandle of Florida with forecast winds of 50 MPH Monday afternoon

While the center of Alberto will stay far away from us, we'll likely see tropical downpours tonight into Monday afternoon which may lead to flash flooding

Flash Flood Watch issued for all of the Midlands tonight into Monday late morning

The heaviest rain occurs Sunday night into Monday afternoon where periods of tropical downpours are possible. Scattered showers and storms will stick around into Wednesday as Alberto weakens over land

Some areas could see between two and four inches of rain by Monday night

Tropical downpours and storms will move through the Midlands from Alberto. Don't worry, the center of the storm will stay far enough away where we won't see much wind, but we'll certainly see the rain! Alert Days are posted late Sunday through Wednesday.

Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the western Caribbean on Friday. Alberto is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon.

We will still see some impacts from Alberto before it makes landfall and even after it's over land. As Alberto moves north, combined with an area of high pressure to our east, these two systems will funnel a good deal of moisture into our area Sunday into Wednesday with the bulk of the rain happening Sunday night into Monday afternoon where 2-4 inches of rain is possible.

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely tonight into your Memorial Day as more of Alberto's moisture is scooped up into the Midlands. Make sure you have a backup plan for any of your holiday events.

As Alberto weakens over land, we will continue to see a good chance of scattered downpours and storms over the area into Tuesday and Wednesday. Flash flooding is possible due to the heavy rain. A watch has been issued by the NWS.

Forecast:

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flash Flooding is possible (Watch has been issued)

Memorial Day: Heavy rain likely in the morning, becoming moderate and more scattered for the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and very muggy.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Staying muggy. Highs in the 80s.

