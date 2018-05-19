FIRST ALERT: Alberto heading towards Florida Panhandle bringing heavy rain and wind

FIRST ALERT: Alberto to bring heavy rain to the Midlands tonight into Monday
Tropical downpours and storms will move through the Midlands from Alberto. Don't worry, the center of the storm will stay far enough away where we won't see much wind, but we'll certainly see the rain! Alert Days are posted late Sunday through Wednesday.
Subtropical Storm Alberto formed in the western Caribbean on Friday. Alberto is forecast to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle Monday afternoon.
We will still see some impacts from Alberto before it makes landfall and even after it's over land. As Alberto moves north, combined with an area of high pressure to our east, these two systems will funnel a good deal of moisture into our area Sunday into Wednesday with the bulk of the rain happening Sunday night into Monday afternoon where 2-4 inches of rain is possible.
Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely tonight into your Memorial Day as more of Alberto's moisture is scooped up into the Midlands. Make sure you have a backup plan for any of your holiday events.
As Alberto weakens over land, we will continue to see a good chance of scattered downpours and storms over the area into Tuesday and Wednesday. Flash flooding is possible due to the heavy rain. A watch has been issued by the NWS.
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates.
WIS First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Arnone
MORE from the WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER CENTER:
Forecast:
Tonight: Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. Flash Flooding is possible (Watch has been issued)
Memorial Day: Heavy rain likely in the morning, becoming moderate and more scattered for the afternoon. Highs in the 80s and very muggy.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Staying muggy. Highs in the 80s.
BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER
SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC
Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for constant updates through the week.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.