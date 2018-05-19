FIRST ALERT: Alberto bringing heavy rain and wind as it heads towards Florida

FIRST ALERT: Alberto to bring heavy rain to the Midlands tonight into Monday
The effects of Subtropical Storm Alberto will be part of our forecast the next few days as the storm will make landfall on the Florida panhandle Monday.
The center of the storm is over 400 miles away however the weather with this system covers a HUGE area, which is typical of a Subtropical storm. We'll see lots of rain.
Alert Days are posted through Wednesday due to periods of showers and heavy rain. The threat for tornadoes will be present Monday afternoon through Tuesday.
We will still see some impacts from Alberto before it makes landfall and even after it's over land. As Alberto moves north, combined with an area of high pressure to our east, these two systems will funnel a good deal of moisture into our area Sunday into Wednesday with the bulk of the rain happening Sunday night into Monday afternoon where 2-4 inches of rain is possible.
As Alberto weakens over land, we will continue to see a good chance of scattered downpours and storms over the area into Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times, some flooding is possible. We’ll see times of no rain and some peeks of sun. Highs middle 80s. Rain chance 90%
First Alert Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid. Lows lower 70s. Rain chance 60%
First Alert Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High middle 80s. Rain chance 60%
