ALERT DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Midlands counties

Friday is an Alert Day – for potential storms and triple digit heat!

Evening showers and storms are possible. Some storms could be strong.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday.

Highs will be in the mid-90s, but because of the humidity, it will feel like the low 100s.

Summer-like showers and storms will develop here and there by Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will heat up into the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

More pop-up storms are possible next week. Highs will be in the 80s.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties: Lexington County, Richland County, and Calhoun County.

The warning for Richland, Lexington, and Calhoun counties will expire at 8 p.m.

Heads up! Friday is an Alert Day for not only a chance of strong evening storms, but also for triple-digit heat.

Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s Friday afternoon. But when you factor in the humidity, it will feel anywhere from 100 to 103 degrees. Plan ahead and take frequent breaks to cool down.

We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Then on Friday evening, we could see another round of widely scattered showers and storms that could be strong with heavy downpours and gusty winds. Some small hail is possible. We’ll watch the forecast closely for you. Most of the wet weather will dissipate late Friday night.

We’ll see typical summer-like pop-up showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, expect sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 90s this weekend. The humidity will make it feel like the upper 90s.

More pop-up showers and storms move in next week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

First Alert Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers/Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index in the low 100s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers/Storms Possible (30%). Highs in the low and mid 90s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

