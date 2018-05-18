NCAA Tournament game between Gamecocks, Spartans delayed 2 hours by rain

The first-ever NCAA Regional at Beckham Field saw an extra-inning game between Liberty and Hofstra and a rain delay to suspend the second game between UNC Greensboro and South Carolina.

Both teams were called off the field in the bottom of the third inning just after Kennedy Clark’s double to center putting runners at second and third with two outs. USC was looking to add to their early 1-0 lead before game officials decided to suspend the game at 9:30 p.m.

The game was set to restart at 11:15 p.m.before the lights went out at the stadium. The lights were on a timer and were eventually turned on. Both teams returned to the field to resume play at 11:30 p.m.

The winner of tonight's game will play at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

