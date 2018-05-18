Columbia police arrest 24-year-old after pursuit involving a stolen vehicle

Jason Spann, 24, is facing a myriad of charges from an incident involving a stolen vehicle out of Charlotte and a police pursuit. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A 24-year-old was arrested after leading police on a brief pursuit Friday in a stolen vehicle from Charlotte.

Jason Tremaine Spann is facing charges of hit and run, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, failure to stop on police command, driving under suspension, and habitual offender. Police say that Spann, operating a vehicle reported stolen out of Charlotte, failed to stop for police during an attempted traffic stop and traveled to North Main Street and Prescott Road.

Spann struck an occupied utility vehicle and drove onto Interstate 20 near Farrow Road before blowing a tire. Spann was able to get the vehicle to Railroad Avenue before fleeing from the vehicle on foot. Police set up a perimeter around Railroad Avenue and apprehended Spann with the assistance of K9 units in less than an hour, according to CPD.

Spann was ultimately found hiding underneath a back porch of a home and was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries as a result of hitting the utility vehicle.

The driver in the struck utility vehicle was not injured.

Spann has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

