Chapin teen arrested for breaking into homes to "watch people who were sleeping or otherwise unaware of his presence"

A 17-year-old in Chapin is facing three counts of first-degree burglary and four counts of voyeurism after allegedly breaking into homes to watch people who were sleeping or "otherwise unaware of his presence."

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department arrested Caleb Matthew Dawkins and he was arrested near his home Thursday morning after he was reported by a family member.

"Based on the information investigators have compiled, these incidents happened in April and May at homes on Crystal Lake Drive and Amalfi Drive in Chapin," Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. "The suspect lives near the homes he was breaking and looking into."

Dawkins is out on bail and is under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device.

